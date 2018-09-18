Capacity management paying dividends

Asia to West Africa spot rates are inflating as a consequence of tighter capacity in a growing market.

Southbound container shipments from Asia to West Africa in the first seven months of 2018 posted a similarly fast pace of growth as seen last year, driven in large part by a reinvigoration of key economies such as Nigeria and Angola that are benefiting from rising oil revenues.

Headhaul Asia-West Africa container demand after seven months had risen by 6.1% to approximately 750,000 teu, according to data from Container Trade Statistics. For the full-year 2017 the trade experienced growth of 9.6% to reach 1.2 million teu, ending two years of decline.

Source: Drewry