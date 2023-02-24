Capacity Trucks® to Launch Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Terminal Truck at TMC Annual Meeting

Capacity Trucks, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), will debut its new Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric (H2) terminal truck at the upcoming Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting, Feb 27 – March 1 in Orlando, Florida.

Beginning its road to zero emissions 10 years ago, Capacity partnered with leading suppliers of alternative fuel powertrains on the engineering of new products, designed for port, intermodal and distribution/warehouse applications.

“We applied our nearly 50 years of industry leadership and worked closely with our partners to develop this ground-breaking zero emissions terminal truck,” said Wes Downing, Vice President & General Manager of Capacity Trucks. “We assessed the needs of our industry and intentionally designed features and capabilities to meet those challenges.”

Capable of handling GCVWR of up to 180,000 pounds, this advanced terminal truck is designed and expected to operate for at least one full shift before refueling. The H2 truck can be refueled in as little as 15 minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a traditional diesel truck. This next generation of yard trucks features a new look and redesigned cab as well as Capacity’s patented Dura-Ride® air ride suspension.

“Capacity’s new H2 terminal truck is a state-of-the-art addition to REV Group’s growing line of zero emissions products,” stated Brian Perry, President of Commercial Segment, REV Group. “As the heavy-duty trucking industry continues to seek out low emissions alternatives, Capacity is bringing proven products with zero emissions capabilities—all from a name you can trust.”

The Zero Emissions Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric truck will be on display at Capacity’s TMC booth #1259. In addition, the truck will be on display at the ACT Expo in Anaheim, California, May 2 – 4, 2023.

Source: Capacity of Texas, Inc.