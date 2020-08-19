Capesize Bulker “Wakashio” Aground off Mauritius (Update 5)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL; President: Junichiro Ikeda) as the Charterer of Capesize Bulker “Wakashio”, are doing everything possible to support the efforts of Owner and Manager, Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd. (Nagashiki) and their appointed teams in mitigating the effects of the spill. MOL deplores any incident of oil pollution and continues to offer support to all involved in the response.

Wakashio went aground off Mauritius on July 25, and the bunker oil has leaked out on August 6, and the vessel broke apart on August 15.

A Team of specialists continue to work on recovering the remaining oil from the sea and coastal areas in order to minimize the impact to the environment. The expert team appointed by Nagashiki continue to work in close cooperation with the authorities and local volunteers.

MOL as the Charterer, has dispatched a team of 6 employees and arrived in Mauritius on August 12, to cooperate and support Nagashiki to recover the environment of Mauritius. Also, MOL has sent equipments to recover the oil from sea and coast which is scheduled to arrive on August 21.

MOL planns to dispatch the an additional team in later August.

Nagashiki has confirmed that the Master and Chief Officer of Wakashio have been arrested by the local authority on August 18.

MOL is fully aware of its responsibilities and will continue to work with the relevant authorities of Mauritius and Japan to mitigate the situation as soon as possible together with the shipowners.

