Capesize Bulker “Wakashio” Aground off Mauritius

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. as the Charterer of Capesize Bulker “Wakashio”, are doing everything possible to support the efforts of Owner and Manager, Nagashiki Shipping Co. Ltd. (Nagashiki) and their appointed teams in mitigating the effects of the spill. MOL deplores any incident of oil pollution and continues to offer support to all involved in the response.

Wakashio went aground off Mauritius on July 25, and the bunker oil has leaked out on August 6, and the vessel broke apart on August 15.

Following information has been received from Nagashiki.

• The Forward part of the hull has been towed to the designated position instructed by the Mauritian Authority, and the order to sink the vessel at that position was given on August 21. Owner was informed on August 24, that the forward half of the vessel has sank within the Mauritian territorial waters after measures such as removing hydraulic oil by a team of experts in accordance with the instructions from the local Authority and applicable Law.

• Team of salvage experts appointed by Nagashiki, are in close dialogue with the local Authority about the plan of safe removal plan of the stern part of the hull.

• A Team of experts appointed by Nagashiki continue to work together with the Authority and Volunteers, to recover the oil from the sea and coastal areas in order to minimize the impact to the environment.

MOL as the Charterer, has dispatched a team of employees from MOL Group and clean-up equipments such as oil absorbent, to cooperate and support Nagashiki to recover the environment of Mauritius.

• Six members from MOL has arrived at the site on August 12, for the purpose of cooperating with the authorities, collecting information, preventing the spread of oil spill, and supporting oil spill recovery.

• One member from MOL Group has arrived at the site on August 22, for the purpose of managing the logistic and inventory of equipment such as oil absorbent.

• Due to the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, area of activity will be limited. Members in Mauritius are collecting information from related parties and Authorities.

• The first clean-up equipment sent by MOL, has arrived in Mauritius on August 23. Thereafter, additional equipment such as masks, protective suits, oil absorbents, etc. will arrive in Mauritius on August 26 and August 28.

• MOL plans to keep sending necessary equipment.

MOL will continue to work with the relevant authorities of Mauritius and Japan to mitigate the situation as soon as possible together with the shipowners.

Source: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.