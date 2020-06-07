Capesize Market: A Glimmer of Hope?

Capesize

The small flicker of hope at the beginning of this week has kindled a small fire under the Capesize market. At a paltry $3369 from the beginning of the week, the Capesize 5TC has lifted to $7307 with momentum continuing to build. Led by strong iron ore demand, the fronthaul long ton mile business has heeded the call. The transatlantic business, in contrast, continues to severely lag other regions, giving a strong indication of the continuing weak industrial output owing to Covid-19. The transatlantic C8 closed the week up +875 to $4075 with some suggesting that level to be quite generous considering the serious lack of business. The Pacific basin – and in particular iron ore from Western Australia to China – had strong activity for the second half of this week catching some by surprise. The C5 West Australia to Qingdao opened the week at $4.123 to close at $5.473. Fuel price increase had its part to play this week, lifting voyage prices. But once momentum had built, rates quickly outpaced.

Panamax

A better week all round, with the timecharter average climbing $345 on the week to Thursday. This was driven predominantly by both the US Gulf, and EC South American fronthaul markets, with P2A gaining $759 on the week to Thursday, whilst the underlying voyage routes both posted gains of $1.06, and $0.76 respectively. In the latter stages of the week, Kamsarmaxes were earning in the region of $12,750 plus $275,000 ballast bonus for an EC South America fronthaul. The Caravos Triumph (81,664 2012) reported fixed to Bunge basis mid-June dates, being a fair representation. Meanwhile, from the US Gulf, the Twinkle Island (82,265 2012) was reportedly fixed to Norden basis delivery Immingham prompt dates, in the region of $12,500. The period market also witnessed a little activity in the Pacific, with both the KM Shanghai (80,529 2014), and KM Keelung (82,072 2010) reportedly having taken cover for 6-9 months at $9,750 – consistent with the FFA market.

Supramax/Ultramax

BSI started in negative mode – but as it ended this trend reversed. Period activity, however, remained limited as both sides watched developments. The Atlantic saw increased activity from key areas such as east coast south America and the US Gulf. A 63,000-dwt was fixed delivery Recalada trip to west coast south America at $13,000. From the Mediterranean, a 62,000-dwt was fixed delivery Izmir trip to west Africa in the low $7,000s. With demand for tonnage strong from the Indian Ocean, rates pushed further. A scrubber fitted 61,000 was fixed delivery Philippines trip via South Africa redelivery Vietnam at $9,500. Further east demand remained a 56,000-dwt fixing delivery Kosichang for a trip via Malaysia, redelivery south China, in the mid $8,000s and a 57.000-dwt open Dalian fixed a trip via Philippines redelivery China with nickel ore in the low $7,000s. All eyes are focused on the upcoming week to see if these trends are sustained.

Handysize

Despite being low compared with the same period last year, the BHSI has been consistently improving since mid May. The US Gulf route HS4 proved the exception, finally showing the first sign of improvement since end March. But the market still saw limited cargo from the Gulf, with a long tonnage list. There was talk of better rates from the Continent, but the same trait was not noticed for vessels open in the Mediterranean. In the East, the market further strengthened with a shortage of vessel supply in south east Asia. Stems from Australia and steels from east coast India lent support and pushed rates higher. A 39,000-dwt was fixed basis Rouen delivery for a trip to east Mediterranean at $4,750. Mid-sized Handysizes were fixed in the $4,000s from north China for a CIS round voyage or similar level from south China for a northbound trip.

Source: The Baltic Briefing