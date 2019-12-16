Capesize rates fall to near 6-month low, weigh down Baltic index

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell for a ninth-straight session on Monday, as the capesize index hit its lowest level in nearly six months.

The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, dropped 40 points, or 3%, to 1,315, its lowest since Nov. 22.

The capesize index slid 121 points, or 4.9%, to 2,334, its lowest since June 21.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal, fell $942 to $17,060.

The panamax index was down 2 points at 1,465, snapping a thirteen session-long gaining streak.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $18 to $11,731.

The supramax index fell 8 points to 815.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)