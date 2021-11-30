Capital Development Partners developing 135-acre high speed port logistics infrastructure adjacent to the recently opened SC Ports’ Leatherman Terminal

Capital Development Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of 135 acres adjacent to SC Ports’ Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, S.C, for the development of high-speed port logistics infrastructure to serve import and export customers.

Shipyard Creek Logistics Center — a modern industrial park adjacent to a world-class deep-water port will include cross dock terminals, container storage, high velocity warehousing and logistics support facilities. Total project investment is expected to exceed $250 M, create 200 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs while serving customer throughout the East Coast of the United States.

“Shipyard Creek Logistics Center is an opportunity to develop and invest in one of the most efficient logistics facilities in the United States. North Charleston and the State of South Carolina have an outstanding labor base, strong leadership and world-class port infrastructure that can quickly serve a large part of the U.S. population. We are excited to be a strategic partner with SC Ports and to provide our customers a big competitive advantage.” Said John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners. Shipyard Creek Logistics Center is adjacent to the newly opened, state-of-the-art, deep-water Leatherman Terminal, which offers import and export customers highly efficient operations and 700,000 TEUs of capacity in Phase I with expansion capability to 2.4 M TEU’s of capacity in Phase II.