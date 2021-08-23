Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Hellenic Shipping News / Capital Gas Ship Management Takes Delivery of LNG Carrier ‘Adamastos’

Capital Gas Ship Management Takes Delivery of LNG Carrier ‘Adamastos’

in Hellenic Shipping News 24/08/2021

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery today of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Adamastos’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, S.Korea.

With cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (excess 99%). It is the fifth of nine vessels to be delivered between 2020-2023. The vessel has been chartered to Engie for a period up to 7 years.

LNG Carrier ‘Adamastos’

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. (“Capital Gas”) is a ship management service provider, currently managing a fleet of 9 modern LNG Carriers – 4 under construction and 5 trading – with a total carrying capacity of approximately 1.6 million cubic meters.
Source: Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software