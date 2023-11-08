Capital Gas Ship Management Takes Delivery of LNG Carrier ‘Amore Mio I’.

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Amore Mio I’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, S. Korea. With a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with MAN MEGA engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system, shaft generators and increased filling limits (above 99%).

The vessel represents the vanguard of the new generation of LNG carriers, setting an industry benchmark with its exceptionally low environmental impact. It achieves this by employing cutting-edge technologies designed to minimize methane slip and substantially reduce CO2 emissions, making it one of the most eco-efficient additions to the global fleet. It is the eighth of eighteen vessels to be delivered to Capital Gas until 2027.

Source: Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.