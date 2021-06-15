Capital Gas Ship Management Takes Delivery of LNG Carrier ‘Aristarchos’

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery today of the newbuilding LNG Carrier ‘Aristarchos’, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries, S.Korea. With cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (more than 99%). It is the third of seven sister ships to be delivered between 2020-2023. The vessel has been chartered to Cheniere for a period up to 6 years.



Source: Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.