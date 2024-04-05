Capital increase in connection with delivery of one 2012-built LR2 vessel and RSU exercise as part of TORM’s incentive program

TORM has increased its share capital by 725,483 shares (corresponding to USD 7,254.83) in connection with the delivery of one 2012-built LR2 vessel and exercise of Restricted Share Units as part of TORM’s incentive program.

With reference to Company Announcement no. 22 dated 09 November 2023 where TORM plc (“TORM”) announced the acquisition of eight LR2 product tanker vessels, TORM plc has increased its share capital by 679,102 A-shares (corresponding to a nominal value of USD 6,791.02) as a result of the delivery of the eight LR2 vessel. The new shares relate to the settlement of a USD 21.4m allocated loan note issued in connection with the vessel delivery and correspond to USD 31.51 per A-share.

All of the issued shares will be subject to a lock-up for a period of 40 days commencing on the date such shares are issued (the “Lock-up Period”) provided that during the Lock-up Period, the newly issued shares may be resold outside of the United States in transactions pursuant to and in compliance with Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, including on Nasdaq Copenhagen, but may not be resold in the United States.

Additionally, TORM plc has increased its share capital by 46,381 A-shares (corresponding to a nominal value of USD 463.81) as a result of the exercise of a corresponding number of Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”). All new shares are subscribed for in cash. 3,848 shares are subscribed for at DKK 0.07 per A-share and 42,533 shares are subscribed for at DKK 190.2 per A-share.

Transfer restrictions may apply in certain jurisdictions outside Denmark, including applicable US securities laws. The capital increase is carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others.

The new shares (i) are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments, (ii) give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance and (iii) are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital amounts to USD 934,611.23 divided into 93,461,121 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01. A total of 93,461,121 votes are attached to the A-shares. The B-share and the C-share have specific voting rights.

Source: TORM