Capital increase in connection with RSU exercise as part of TORM’s incentive program

TORM plc has increased its share capital by 620,473 A-shares (corresponding to a nominal value of USD 6,204.73) as a result of the exercise of a corresponding number of Restricted Share Units.

All 620,473 new shares are subscribed for in cash. 543,865 shares are subscribed for at DKK 0.07 per A-share and 76,608 shares are subscribed for at DKK 190.2 per A-share. All with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each.

Transfer restrictions may apply in certain jurisdictions outside Denmark, including applicable US securities laws. The capital increase is carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others.

The new shares (i) are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments, (ii) give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance and (iii) are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as soon as possible.

After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital amounts to USD 913,498.14 divided into 91,349,812 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01. A total of 91,349,812 votes are attached to the A-shares. The B-share and the C-share have specific voting rights.

Source: TORM