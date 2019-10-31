Capital increase in TORM due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

TORM plc (“TORM”) will increase its share capital by 42,533 A-shares (corresponding to a nominal value of USD 425.33) as a result of the exercise of a corresponding number of Restricted Share Units.

The capital increase will be carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others. The new shares have been subscribed for in cash at DKK 53.7 per A-share with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments. The new shares will be freely transferable on Nasdaq in Copenhagen, but certain transfer restrictions may apply under U.S. securities laws. The new shares give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq in Copenhagen on 4 November 2019.

After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital will amount to USD 742,613.79 divided into 74,261,379 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01.

Source: TORM