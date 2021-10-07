Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Availability of 2020 Sustainability Report

Recent News

  

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company’s ESG strategy and performance.

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of the Company commented: “We are very pleased to publish our inaugural sustainability report which is an integral part of our business strategy. Notably, driven by our mission to accelerate progress across the maritime sector, we are committed to operating responsibly and adopting best practices that minimize our environmental footprint.”

Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.

The report is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), including a SASB index with relevant ESG metrics.
