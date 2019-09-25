Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Commencement of Long Term Charter

Recent News

  
25/09/2019

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, announced today that its vessel, M/V ‘Agamemnon’ (108,892 dwt / 8,266 TEU, container carrier built 2007, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., South Korea) commenced on September 17, 2019, its previously announced new long-term time charter with Mediterranean Shipping Company Co. S.A., after successfully completing the installation of a SOx scrubber system and ballast water treatment system and passing of its special survey. The charter is set to expire at the earliest in February 2024.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 11 vessels, including ten neo-panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.

