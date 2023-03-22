Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces New Time Charter for the M/V Akadimos

Recent News

  

22/03/2023

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean going vessels, today announced that it has agreed a new time charter for the M/V Akadimos (115,534 dwt/9,288 TEU, container carrier built 2015, Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries S.A., Romania) with a major liner company. The charter for the M/V Akadimos is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of her present charter with a duration of approximately 24 months. The Partnership estimates that this charter may generate $34.4 million of gross revenue.

As a result of the above employment update, the Partnership’s charter coverage for the remainder of 2023 and 2024 has increased to 96%.
Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.

