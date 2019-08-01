Capital Product Partners L.P. Benefits From Higher Freight Rates, As Scrubber Fittings Resulted in Limited Tonnage Supply

Capital Product Partners L.P., an international owner of ocean-going vessels, yesterday released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

As previously announced, the share-for-share transaction with DSS Holdings L.P. (the “DSS Transaction”), involving an aggregate repayment of debt in a principal amount of $146.5 million, the full redemption and retirement of our Class B Convertible Preferred Units at par value and the spin-off of our 25 crude and product tankers (the “Tanker Business”), was completed on March 27, 2019. Accordingly, we present our financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, as well as comparative periods, on a continuing operations basis, except where reference is made to discontinued operations.

We currently own a fleet of 11 vessels, consisting of ten neo-panamax container vessels and one drybulk vessel. For the second quarter of 2018, our financial results from continuing operations include revenues, expenses and cash flows arising from, in addition to our current 11 vessels, the M/T Amore Mio II, which we sold and delivered on October 15, 2018, and the M/T Aristotelis, which we sold and delivered on April 25, 2018. These two tankers were not part of the Tanker Business that we spun off in the DSS Transaction.

All per unit data in this release have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the impact of the one-for-seven reverse unit split we effected on March 27, 2019.

Overview of Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $8.0 million, compared with net income from continuing operations of $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. After taking into account the interest attributable to the general partner, net income from continuing operations per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $0.44, compared to a net loss from continuing operations per common unit of $0.10 for the first quarter of 2019 (which was impacted by the preferred interest in net income attributable to holders of our Class B Units that were redeemed as part of the DSS Transaction) and net income from continuing operations per common unit of $0.08 for the second quarter of 2018.

Total revenue was $27.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting a decrease of 5% compared to $28.8 million during the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in revenue was mainly attributable to the decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet following the disposal of the M/T Amore Mio II and M/T Aristotelis in October 2018 and April 2018 respectively, partially offset by the increase in the average charter rates earned by certain of our vessels compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were $15.3 million, compared to $20.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Voyage expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $0.6 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, mainly due to the period-on-period decrease in the number of days during which certain of our vessels were employed under voyage charters. Total vessel operating expenses during the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $6.5 million, compared to $7.8 million during the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet. Total expenses for the second quarter of 2019 also include vessel depreciation and amortization of $7.2 million, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in depreciation and amortization was mainly attributable to the decrease in the average number of vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $1.0 million as compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Total other expense, net for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $4.1 million compared to $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. Total other expense, net includes interest expense and finance costs of $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Capitalization of the Partnership

As of June 30, 2019, total cash, including restricted cash under our 2017 credit facility, amounted to $63.1 million. Restricted cash under our 2017 credit facility amounted to $5.5 million.

As of June 30, 2019, total partners’ capital amounted to $408.7 million, a decrease of $472.6 million compared to $881.3 million (including discontinued operations) as of December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the completion of the DSS Transaction, distributions declared and paid in the total amount of $17.1 million for the first half of 2019 and the total net loss of $131.5 million for the period (including an impairment charge of $149.6 million related to the DSS Transaction).

As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership’s total debt was $277.8 million, reflecting a decrease of $168.1 million compared to $445.9 million (including discontinued operations) as of December 31, 2018. The decrease is attributable to the prepayment of our debt of $146.5 million in connection with the DSS Transaction and scheduled principal payments during the period.

Operating Surplus

Operating surplus from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $16.9 million, compared to $14.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, and $16.1 million for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, we allocated $7.7 million to the capital reserve in line with the previous quarter. Operating surplus after the quarterly allocation to the capital reserve was $8.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Operating surplus is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to measure the financial performance of the Partnership and other master limited partnerships. Please refer to “Appendix A” at the end of the press release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure with net income.

Fleet Employment Update

As previously announced, during the second quarter of 2019, we agreed to enter into new long-term time charters with Mediterranean Shipping Company Co. S.A. (“MSC”) for the M/V ‘Agamemnon’ (108,892 dwt / 8,266 TEU, container carrier built 2007, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., South Korea) and the M/V ‘Archimidis’ (108,892 dwt / 8,266 TEU, container carrier built 2006, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., South Korea). The charter for the M/V ‘Agamemnon’ is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2019 upon completion of its previously announced scrubber installation and passing of special survey. The M/V ‘Archimidis’ is expected to commence its new time charter at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early in the first quarter of 2020 upon completion of its previously announced scrubber installation and passing of special survey and in direct continuation of its present charter with MSC. Both charters are set to expire at the earliest in February 2024.

As a result of the above employment updates, the Partnership’s charter coverage for the remainder of 2019 and for 2020 has increased to 100% and 91%, respectively.

Quarterly Common Unit Cash Distribution

On July 23, 2019, the Board of Directors of the Partnership (the “Board”) declared a cash distribution of $0.315 per common unit for the second quarter of 2019 payable on August 15, 2019 to common unit holders of record on August 2, 2019.

Adoption of an amended and restated omnibus incentive compensation plan

The Board has adopted an amended and restated Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan (the “Plan”), so as to reserve for issuance a maximum number of 740,000 restricted common units. To date no such restricted units have been issued to any person or entity under the Plan.

Market Commentary

Neo-Panamax Container Market

Demand for vessels with capacity of 8,000 TEU or more is estimated to have increased further in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. As a result, time charter rates for periods of six to 12 months generally moved higher.

One of the key drivers of the incremental demand for large neo-panamax vessels has been the reduced capacity available to liner companies as a result of scrubber installation-related offhire affecting a number of container vessels. Analysts estimate that 9% of container vessel capacity will have installed scrubbers by the end of 2019 and an additional 16% by the end of 2020.

Analysts further estimate that the idle fleet remained at similar levels to the previous quarter at around 1.5% of the total worldwide container fleet. The container orderbook is estimated to be close to historic lows and now stands at 11% of the total worldwide container fleet, down from 12.6% at the end of March 2019.

Container demolition in the first half of 2019 was estimated to amount to 118,676 TEU compared to 34,200 TEU in the same period last year. Overall, industry analysts expect that demand for container vessels in 2019 will grow at a rate of 3.4% and that accordingly the demand growth rate will outstrip the estimated supply growth rate of 2.9%.

Management Commentary

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of our General Partner, commented:

“We are pleased to see the Partnership deliver solid common unit distribution coverage for yet another quarter. We expect that the recently secured long-term charters to MSC for two of our container vessels will further underpin our common unit distributions”

“In addition, the Partnership’s strong balance sheet and cash position give us the opportunity to expand our asset base in the short- to medium-term with a view to growing our long-term distributable cash flow.”

Full Report

Source: Capital Product Partners LP