Capital Ship Management Corp. and Liberty One Announce the Acquisition of Two High Specification Container Vessels ‘Asterix’ and ‘Apostolos II’ by their Joint Venture: “Capital Liberty Invest”

Capital Liberty Invest, the joint venture between Capital Ship Management and Liberty One, recently acquired its first two high specification feeder container vessels which will come under the technical management of Liberty Blue in Leer, Germany.

The first of the two sister ships, ‘Ibrahim Dede’ (1,878 TEU), which was renamed ‘Asterix’, has been successfully taken over on January 21 in the port of Piraeus, Greece and subsequently delivered into charter to one of the world’s leading container operators.

The take-over of the second vessel, ‘Cafer Dede’, will follow later. She will be renamed ‘Apostolos II’.

Both the ‘Asterix’ and ‘Apostolos II’, have been built in 2008 at the well reputed shipyard Sedef in Istanbul. The vessels are built to high specification with attractive speed/consumption profile and have been already retrofitted with ballast water treatment systems simultaneously with passing their special survey in 2018.

The acquisition of the two vessels, 12 months after the establishment of Capital Liberty Invest, has been preceded by considerations of a number of projects across different shipping segments and inspection of numerous vessels.

Capital Liberty Invest will continue to seek further growth opportunities in the dry bulk and container segment.

Source: Capital Ship Management