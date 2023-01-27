Capital Ship Management Corp. Takes Delivery of M/T ‘Alkiviadis’

The first tanker with Wind-Assisted Ready and HVSC-Ready ABS notations and the first of six LNG fuel ready sister ships with eco-friendly design delivered to Capital in 2023.

Piraeus, Greece, January 27, 2023. Capital Ship Management Corp. (‘Capital’) took successful delivery of the newbuilding vessel M/T ‘Alkiviadis’, a 50,000 dwt, eco-type Chemical/Product MR tanker, built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipyard Co Ltd.

It is the first tanker assigned with Wind-Assisted Ready and HVSC-Ready notations by ABS, while it is the first of six LNG Fuel Ready sister ships with eco-friendly design delivered to Capital in 2023.

The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped with High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation is for vessels equipped with wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.

M/T ‘Alkiviadis’ has future proof design compliant with EEDI Phase 3 and is annotated with ABS SUSTAIN-1 (2020) that demonstrates adherence to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Being Tier III compliant for reduced NOx emissions, assigned ABS ENVIRO notation, as well as ABS Wind-Assisted Ready, HVSC-Ready and LNG Fuel Ready notations, and equipped with IHM notation for safe recycling, the vessel becomes one of the most environmentally friendly, technologically advanced and efficient vessels in the global MR fleet.

Source: Capital Ship Management Corp.