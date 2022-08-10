Capital Ship Management Corp. Takes Delivery of M/T ‘Amore Mio’

Capital Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery recently of the newbuilding vessel M/T ‘Amore Mio’, a 300,000 dwt, eco-type crude oil, scrubber fitted VLCC tanker, built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, South Korea. It is the first of two ammonia and LNG fuel ready sister ships to be delivered in 2022.

The vessels are Tier III compliant for reduced Nox emissions, assigned ABS ENVIRO notation as well as ABS Ammonia Fuel Ready and LNG Fuel Ready Notations and equipped with IHM notation for safe recycling, thus becoming two of the most environmentally friendly, technologically advanced and efficient vessels in the global VLCC fleet.

Source: Capital Ship Management Corp.