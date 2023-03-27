CapLab, the center for the development of new decarbonization technologies, launched in Genoa

A center of excellence, the result of a major collaboration project between public and private partners, dedicated to research and development activities for decarbonization solutions with multiple applications, starting with the maritime sector: this is the new CapLab, inaugurated today at Molo Giano, in the heart of the port of Genoa.

The facility will be managed by Ecospray Technologies and the Department of Civil, Chemical and Environmental Engineering (DICCA) of the University of Genoa and is the result of a € 2-million investment.

The inaugural event was attended by several authorities, including Giovanni Toti, President of Liguria Region and Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa.

CapLab is already operational: its strength lies in the synergy between research and industry, stemming from the partnership between its two founders, in an alliance that, with the intention of Ecospray and the University of Genoa, aims to promote progress in science and training that can hopefully have a positive impact on the region.

At the core of CapLab’s activities is research into CO₂ reduction systems based on the use of Molten Carbonated Fuel Cells (MCFC), one of the three new carbon capture technologies launched by Ecospray in June 2022.

CapLab’s main fields of research will be:

Carbon capture

Clean energy production

Production and use of hydrogen

Applications in the maritime sector

Applications in the industrial sector (power generation, steel plants etc.)

Integration with renewable sources (bio-LNG, e-methanol)

Specifically, CapLab projects will be implemented in the areas of scientific research (an experimental laboratory for the production and testing of MCFCs, an IT laboratory for cell modeling, joint participation in international and national research programs, participation in tenders for research funding) and training (dissertations and training internships, establishment of research grants, development of studies, research and educational activities, organization of training activities or company retraining through university teaching activities).

MCFC carbon capture technology

The carbon capture technology based on Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs) developed by Ecospray in collaboration with the DICCA enables the capture of CO2 and, as a secondary benefit, the energy production. As such, this technology is considered strategic in the context of the energy transition, precisely because of its capacity to capture the carbon dioxide in exhaust fumes and generate additional clean energy.

This is undoubtedly a technologically complex solution, but it also guarantees the best results in terms of reducing emissions, as well as keeping operating costs low for maritime companies. The ideal application for this technology is not limited to a specific type of vessel: it can be used on all types of engines and with all types of fuels.

The application of the MCFC technology can efficiently support the transition from the fossil fuel-based era to a future CO₂-free era. The first fuel cell prototypes will be produced at CapLab in the coming months, and the first on-board tests are scheduled for 2024.

Ecospray’s other two carbon capture technologies

The absorption of CO₂ with amines is based on an approach that is already well-established in other industrial sectors, which Ecospray has brought to the marine sector to reduce the environmental impact and energy consumption of ships.

The absorption of CO₂ using calcium hydroxide appears to be as well an innovative technology in terms of capital required for its application and use. The installation of these two technologies on board a ship for a “field” test phase is imminent.

“We are proud to introduce the CapLab, a key project in our development strategies, in which we have invested heavily. We strongly believe in the collaboration with a public partner such as the University of Genoa: only by sharing knowledge and research capabilities we can effectively support companies in their energy transition path towards the ambitious emission reduction targets set by international bodies such as the IMO”, said Maurizio Archetti, President of Ecospray.

According to Barbara Bosio, Professor of Applied Physical Chemistry at the University of Genoa, “Today, the University sees Ecospray as the ideal partner to maximize more than 20 years of research activities that have allowed us to build an excellent scientific expertise on MCFCs at the international level. This partnership will strengthen our basic research and, at the same time, start the crucial move from research phase to industrial development. We are excited about the CapLab initiative, and we see it as a golden opportunity both at a local level, and here I’m thinking of our students, and at the global level, promoting a technologically innovative solution that is strategic in the current global context of energy transition”.

