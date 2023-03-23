Capt Girish Phadnis appointed as MASSA Chairman

Capt Girish Phadnis, a veteran of the Indian maritime industry and an avid sportsman, has been appointed as the Chairman of India’s leading shipping association, Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents or MASSA.

Capt Phadnis currently serves MTM Ship Management in India as its Director and Country Head.

“As MASSA Chairman, I will also endeavour to increase the participation of women workforce in the Indian maritime sector. MASSA-member lines will undoubtedly continue to support women empowerment and gender diversity in the sector under my Chairmanship,” said Capt Phadnis. He added, “Also, strengthening the maritime training infrastructure at MASSA-owned maritime training academies located in the Indian cities of Chennai and Navi Mumbai will be my utmost priority.”

Based in the Indian city of Mumbai, MASSA is a non-profit body of ship owners, ship managers and agents and is registered as a Section 25 Company under the Indian Companies Act 1956. Members of MASSA include companies which have a long association with the Indian ship management industry. MASSA works closely with the Union Shipping Ministry of India, the Director General of Shipping of India and Indian ship owners and maritime trade unions. It formed a ‘Trust’ in 1994 by the name of Maritime Training and Research Foundation that gets donations from employers, which, in turn, are used to build maritime training infrastructure for Indian officers and ratings of the merchant navy.

Source: MASSA