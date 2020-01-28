Captain Steve Bomgardner joins the growing team at The Bahamas Maritime Authority

The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has underlined its commitment to servicing the needs of its clients by appointing Captain Steve Bomgardner as a Regional Director and Business Development Director.

He will be responsible for leading The BMA’s presence in North America as well as developing markets globally for the registry. The Americas is one of the largest markets for the passenger ship sector, an area in which The Bahamas is an industry leader, and a major market for the oil and gas offshore sector, in which The Bahamas remains the preferred flag for major LNG operators and where Captain Bomgardner has broad experience.

In announcing the appointment, Captain Dwain Hutchinson, BMA’s Managing Director and CEO, said: “Steve’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to enhancing our quality service delivery globally. His wealth of experience in maritime regulation, operations and delivering strategy and innovation, will feed directly into this commitment.”

“Furthermore, his previous work building up market share in the Americas and in other key ship owning centres makes him ideally qualified to strengthen and increase The Bahamas’ presence,” Captain Hutchinson added.

For Captain Bomgardner the decision to join The BMA was an easy one: “I had always been aware of The Bahamas as a registry that performs at a very high level; always prioritising the best interests of all its stakeholders. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and adherence to standards rank very highly for me in terms of what I look for in an organisation, and The BMA has a long history of taking those responsibilities seriously. I feel that I can help strategically grow the registry, focusing on the vision and values that I share with the BMA Board and its CEO.”

Captain Bomgardner joins an established and experienced group of senior management working from The BMA’s global network of offices that offer service and support 24 hours a day to customers throughout the world.

Source: The Bahamas Maritime Authority