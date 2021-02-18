Cardo Crew Launches New Mesh Communication Technology That Could Transform PPE In Maritime Sector

Cardo Crew, an expert in global wireless intercom solutions that specialises in providing reliable, hands-free wireless intercom for teams on the move, has launched its new mesh communication solution that could transform Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and dramatically improve communications and safety in the maritime sector.

The Cardo Crew PRO-1 is a lightweight mesh communication module that fits inside PPE such as helmets and ear guards. It is designed for PPE manufacturers to introduce team communication to busy, noisy, or hazardous environments, making it ideal for the maritime industry, where communication is vital in managing risk, preventing work-related incidents, and improving on-site safety.

A study by the U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Centre reported communications as a prevalent factor in marine casualties. The study found that poor communication was a factor in 18 percent of critical vessel casualties, 28 percent of critical personnel injuries, and contributing to 19 percent of critical marine casualties overall. These statistics highlight the importance of health and safety and indicate that there is still room for improvement in the industry. By targeting the maritime sector with its latest communication technology, Cardo Crew aims to help PPE manufacturers keep workers safe by providing robust and efficient comms, which is crucial when it comes to mitigating risk and accidents.

The PRO-1 launch follows a successful H1 2020 for Cardo Crew, securing new OEM partnerships in Europe and the Middle East in both civil and military Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) markets. Cardo Crew has also launched a new PROmesh mobile app for efficient management of its PRO-1 device, providing rapid set up of an intercom network from anywhere and real-time control of preferences.

“We believe there is a real need for hands-free communication for dynamic teams working in notoriously noisy, hazardous environments at relatively close distances, which is why we are targeting the maritime market. Given the increasing rate of incidents in the sector, it’s clear that there is still work to be done to ensure safer working practices,” said Shachar Harari, Chief Business Officer & Head of Cardo Crew. “That’s why we’re excited to introduce our latest technology into the sector via OEMs, so we can improve communication, safety and workflow for maritime companies.”

Pioneered by Cardo Crew, the PRO-1 uses mesh communications technology, which provides two-way, hands-free communications for groups of up to 15 workers at a range of up to 3000 metres. It operates as an autonomous network, removing the need to install base stations, with each device working like a mini-communications hub in its own right, making it ideal and safe for busy teams on-site, offering robust, short-range critical comms.

Cardo Crew operates as the B2B arm of Cardo Systems, drawing on 16 years of experience in radio communications in the motorcycle industry. Cardo Crew takes the Cardo Systems business into the PPE market with its reliable, hands-free wireless mesh communication.

Source: Cardo Crew