Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Cargill Says Ship It Chartered “Hit By Projectile” Amid Ukraine Attack

Cargill Says Ship It Chartered “Hit By Projectile” Amid Ukraine Attack

in International Shipping News 25/02/2022

Global farm commodities trader Cargill Inc said on Thursday that an ocean vessel it chartered was “hit by a projectile” on the Black Sea, but that the ship remained seaworthy and all crew were safe and accounted for.

The incident occurred offshore from Ukraine on Thursday after Russia launched an invasion of the major grain-producing country where Cargill operates an export terminal.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software