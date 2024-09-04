Cargo Care Solutions Introduces Comprehensive Line of Lashing Solutions to Meet Increasing Demand in Newbuild and Retrofit Container Market

Cargo Care Solutions, a leading maritime cargo equipment specialist worldwide, announces the introduction of a new line of lashing solutions designed to ensure efficient cargo transport across marine environments. The new product line augments the company’s position as a full-solution provider who can design, install, and maintain lashing systems.

With industry experts projecting as many as 700 new containerships to be delivered within the next five years, suppliers of lashing systems for containerships are in high demand. “Whether it is newbuilds or retrofits, these vessels require a comprehensive lashing system approach,” says Peter Peltenburg, CEO of Cargo Care Solutions. “Cargo Care is unique in that we not only produce a line of fixed and loose lashings, we also do inspections and service on lashings and can handle the entire lashing system design and engineering for newbuilds and retrofits.”

Cargo Care’s new lashing line, fully compliant with worldwide recognized standards including DNV and LRS at launch, is presented in the Cargo Care Solutions stand (#331) at SMM, the major maritime exhibition in Hamburg, this week.

Cargo Care Solutions fields a global team of experienced engineers in strategic locations around the world who offer high quality lashing equipment, comprehensive inspections, and engineering services to ensure vessels have lashing systems that are safe, compliant, and fit for purpose. The certified Cargo Care team provides world-wide support through the life cycle of a ship.

With more than 30 years of experience in the maritime industry, Cargo Care Solutions has built a global reputation for high standards of quality and reliability. This knowledge base contributed to the development of the new product line, which features a diverse selection of high-quality equipment to ensure safe and efficient cargo securing on vessels worldwide.

The lashing equipment services offered by Cargo Care Solutions include inspection and testing to ensure operational reliability and safety; engineering assistance for newbuilding, retrofits, and drydockings; and tailored training programs covering lashing, securing, and safe loading operations that range from hands-on sessions for crew members to comprehensive theoretical courses.

“We understand the dynamic nature of cargo operations,” says Peltenburg, who has overseen the expansion of the company’s operations in Singapore, China, and Houston recently, and is now beginning to plan for new headquarters in the Netherlands. “Whether a customer wants to increase capacity during peak times or update systems to comply with new regulations, we have the technical competence, global availability, and the passion to do it all.”

