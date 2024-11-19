Cargo Care Solutions Makes Commitment to Sustainability in Renovating 1930s Rotterdam Warehouse for its New Headquarters

As its global operations thrive, leading maritime supplier Cargo Care Solutions announces plans for a new headquarters with a strong commitment to sustainability. At the core of the plans is the renovation of a 1930s industrial warehouse located in PIER14, a premier nautical and maritime business site in Zwijndrecht, alongside the Oude Maas. By choosing to renovate the old warehouse, Cargo Care Solutions is demonstrating a sustainable approach by reusing the existing structure and by also planning to install energy-efficient systems.

“This new facility provides us with the space and resources we need to continue our growth and better serve our customers,” says Peter Peltenburg, CEO of Cargo Care Solutions. “It offers more space for testing, research, and development, allowing us to invest in new technologies and continue to innovate. Moreover, it aligns perfectly with our ambition to set new standards for sustainability.’

The architectural plans for the Cargo Care Solutions headquarters promote green architecture by reducing negative environmental impact, using energy and resources efficiently, and promoting the use of renewable energy. The plans call for keeping such original elements from the 1930s warehouse as antique sliding doors and skylights while also installing solar panels to generate clean energy. Within the original warehouse structure, new purpose-built areas will include a research and development office, a test center, and space for the company’s hydraulics operations.

In addition to renovating the old 3,500 square meter warehouse, Cargo Care Solutions will also use green building technologies to construct an adjacent brand-new, 1,000 square meter, state-of-the-art office. The new building’s architectural plans include passive solar design for the windowed walls and a green roof whose vegetative layer can reduce energy use and air pollution.

A strong interest in innovation and the waterfront led Cargo Care Solutions to this particular site for their new global headquarters. The 1930s warehouse was originally the headquarters for building materials innovator Schokbeton, which patented a system for prefabricating reinforced concrete building components. The building is located along the Oude Maas, a river branch of the Maas that runs through Rotterdam. Approximately 150,000 ships—from cargo ships to pleasure boats—sail on the Oude Maas each year, part of the busy shipping routes in the Rhine-Meuse-Scheldt delta. The river is an important connection for inland vessels sailing to and from Rotterdam, Dordrecht, and the hinterland.

Founded nearly 40 years ago, the Netherlands-based Cargo Care Solutions has grown steadily to include locations in Houston, China, and other global ports where it provides cargo access equipment services to its worldwide clientele.

“With our new headquarters we are demonstrating our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation,” says Peter Peltenburg. Cargo Care Solutions expects to finalise design plans and break ground in early 2025, with a move-in date in the second quarter of 2026.

Source: Cargo Care Solutions