Cargo Care’s new cargo pump service programme provides peace of mind for vessel operators

Responding to the needs of shipowners and operators, Cargo Care Solutions has developed an integrated, total service programme for cargo pumps, providing cost-effective peace of mind for vessel operators.

Engineers working for the company, which already services and repairs cargo and hatch equipment, devised the new service after recognising the need for more third-party support in the planned maintenance of cargo pumps.

The new service will be officially launched this week during Posidonia and experts from Cargo Care Solutions will be available on the company’s trade stand to discuss clients’ requirements.

Peter Peltenburg, CEO, said: “As an independent and all‐round supplier for all types and brands of maritime cargo access equipment, we are ideally placed to extend our first-class service to cargo and ballast pumps. In addition, our engineers have an extensive experience in cargo and ballast pump servicing and maintenance.

“Our complete maintenance service will provide peace of mind for ship operators by offering a cost-effective and high-quality solution which enhances safety and ensures compliance with port state control requirements.”

The new service is based at the company’s headquarters in Rotterdam and can be delivered throughout the international shipping world. In addition to planned maintenance programmes for cargo and ballast pumps of all major brands, Cargo Care Solutions is able to provide drydock maintenance and ad-hoc or emergency servicing.

As part of its new service, Cargo Care Solutions is able to supply its customers with free remote assistance – meaning troubleshooting and advice is free of charge! Mr Peltenburg explains: “We can keep track of the status of your pumps by having all documentation readily available for our engineers on our servers. Depending on your needs we can make a custom-made package for condition-based maintenance.”

The new cargo and ballast service includes:

Annual surveys: the best way to ensure your pumping system stays in optimal condition with lowest costs during lifetime. Can be combined with oil monitoring.

Pre-docking inspection: prepare for your docking and ensure a clear scope of work with all parts available. Including: pump evaluation test oil sampling if required

Docking services: having a CCS engineer to assist during docking ensures major maintenance is done with an expert onsite.

Troubleshooting: Cargo Care Solutions is available 24/7 to minimize your downtime.

Training: both onsite and offsite.

Already several major vessel operators have expressed an interest in Cargo Care Solution’s new service.

Mr Peltenburg explains: “In providing this service we are able to demonstrate how our knowledge and experience can produce practical solutions for our customers. Fast and reliable service is the key for us to meet our client’s cargo equipment needs. Cargo Care Solutions puts continuous effort into exploring future ways of doing business.”

Cargo Care specialists will be available on the company’s stand number 3.552 in Hall 3 at Posidonia this week to answer questions about a wide range of cargo and hatch related topics.

Source: Cargo Care Solutions