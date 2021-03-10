Cargo fumigation at Mombasa

It has been reported that the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (KEPHIS) are ordering fumigation of all vessels arriving from South American ports where any traces of infestation, however small, are found.

Where a vessel is ordered to fumigate the cargo, the vessel must vacate the berth immediately. After fumigation hatches are to remain closed for a minimum period of 72 hours before further inspection. Upon a succesful inspection the vessel can rejoin the queue to berth. It is reported that vessels have incurred delays and lost time, coupled with additional costs due to following KEPHIS fumigation orders.

In order to avoid unnecessary additional fumigation, owners are recommended to appoint a surveyor on arrival and prior to the hatches opening in order to accompany the KEPHIS inspector during the cargo inspection.

We thank the correspondent David Mackay of Nisomar Ltd for this update.

Source: The Standard Club