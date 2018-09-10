Cargo Handling By Indian Ports Shows Impressive 5.13 Per Cent Growth In April-August Period

Major Indian ports showed a smart uptick in the quantum of cargo handled for the period April-August 2018. A growth of 5.13 per cent was recorded with 288.38 million tonnes of cargo being handled by the major ports over 274.32 million tonnes handled in the corresponding period last year.

The ports with impressive growth rates were Kamarajar (Ennore) recording 17.24 per cent growth followed by Deendayal (Kandla) at 11.16 per cent and Paradip at 10.93 per cent. Data released also shows that Deendayal (Kandla) registered the highest traffic and had a 16.95 per cent overall share of traffic handled by the major Indian ports. Paradip and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) follow with a share of 15.53 per cent and 10.05 per cent of overall traffic.

Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants (POL) predictably constituted the highest chunk of commodity handled with a 33.09 per cent share followed by Container and Thermal & Steam Coal making up for a share of 20.83 and 15.36 per cent respectively.

Source: Swarajya