Cargo operations resume at Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles said cargo operations have resumed following last week’s fire after a tractor trailer carrying lithium batteries overturned at the Terminal Island.

“Port of Los Angeles terminals that were closed as a result of the accident are expected to safely resume full operations Saturday (Sept. 28),” the Port of Los Angeles said in a statement on social media platform X.

Roadways including the Vincent Thomas Bridge and Seaside Avenue were open and cargo operations resumed after multiple agencies relocated the trailer to a safe location to burn itself out, the Port said.

Operations at Port of Los Angeles had suffered disruptions due to the fire near Ocean & Navy Way on Terminal Island on Thursday, leading to the closure of APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport, and Yusen Terminals.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ros Russell)