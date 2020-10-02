cargo-partner to implement CargoWise globally

cargo-partner and WiseTech Global have announced the global rollout of integrated cloud-based logistics execution platform, CargoWise, across the cargo-partner network in 40 countries. A leading global transport and info-logistics service provider, cargo-partner provides a comprehensive portfolio of air, sea, land transport and warehousing solutions. Operating across more than 130 offices worldwide, cargo-partner combines expertise in information technology and supply chain optimisation across a range of industries – from automotive and high tech, through to healthcare and foodstuffs. Stefan Krauter, CEO of cargo-partner, said, “CargoWise will be a revolutionary step in our next stage of growth.

The ability to manage our global freight forwarding operations from a single platform that provides real-time visibility across our supply chain will enable cargo-partner to increase operational efficiency and focus on driving customer experience. We also expect to significantly improve cost efficiencies and productivity across our teams. “The implementation of CargoWise is perfectly in line with our high-tech approach and commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that help us stay ahead of our competitors. Complementing our in-house developed visibility and collaboration platform SPOT, CargoWise was the clear leader in being able to provide us with the extensive functionality, configurability and flexibility that will support and drive our future growth initiatives. “We see our future role in the digitisation of the global supply chain not in developing our own standard software, but in developing individual client solutions, deep integration and ultimately in building clusters of artificial intelligence together with our customers. Of course, many of these clusters will be connected and communicating with each other.” CargoWise will be rolled out in a staged process across Asia, Oceania, Europe and the USA, with go-live commencing in mid-2021 and completion expected by March 2023.

WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said, “This is a fantastic result for cargo-partner and WiseTech Global. As we continue to welcome more leading logistics service providers to adopt our CargoWise platform for full global rollouts, we move one step closer to delivering on our vision to be the operating system for global logistics. The deep functionality available within CargoWise will ensure cargo-partner has a strong foundation for future business growth.” Licensed across 160 countries, CargoWise enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e-commerce, and cross-border compliance, allowing them to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages, and currencies.

Source: cargo-partner, WiseTech Global