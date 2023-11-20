Cargo rail services to Kenya’s Mombasa port resume after flooding

Cargo rail services to Kenya’s Mombasa port have resumed after floods damaged a section of track over the weekend, Kenya Railways said on Monday.

Heavy rains linked to the El Nino phenomenon, followed by flash floods, have submerged towns across East Africa, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless. In Kenya, the death toll from the floods stood at 52 as of Friday, and is expected to rise.

The loading and offloading of cargo have restarted, while the passenger service was also operating a normal service, the state-owned rail operator said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

“We are now working round the clock to minimise any delays,” Kenya Railways said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Toby Chopra)