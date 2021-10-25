Cargo Ship Backlog Hits All-Time High

America’s busiest port area has gotten even business, with the backlog of cargo ships outside the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach hits an all-time high, with more than 100 ships waiting to unload containers.

The Guardian reports that dozens of ships have been forced to float in the waters outside for ports for weeks now, as the Biden administration scrambles to unblock the bottleneck.

“These issues go through the entire chain, from ship to shelf,” Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, told ABC7.

“That’s why we’re not just working with the ports. It’s the truckers, the rail companies, the operators and also those retail companies that are at the other end of those supply chains.”

The port is now operating 24/7 following an order from the Biden administration last week. The national guard is being considered to help quickly ease the logjam.

Source: Channel News