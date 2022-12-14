Cargo Solutions doubles its operations in its second year

Following the new framework established by the Union Customs Code (UCC) in January 2021 Hutchison Ports BEST has gone on to develop its position in the customs sector with the creation of its Cargo Solutions department.

Through Cargo Solutions, the terminal ensures rigorous control of the goods within its facilities and fully assumes the responsibilities that may arise, thanks to its AEO (Authorised Economic Operator) and ADT (Temporary Deposit Warehouse) certification.

Pol Clivillé, head of the Cargo Solutions department, explains that “as Customs Representative and Transit forwarders, we can offer all existing customs solutions: clearance, issuance and discharge of transits, para-custom services and dispatch of G5 messages, among others. In addition, as we are located in the same Terminal, we also offer the service of physical recognition of goods at BEST, on behalf of our customers”.

Competitive prices and quality of service are the main reasons for its success this year, in addition to the advantages that BEST brings to importers and exporters.

This initiative is in line with the company’s strategy to extend its hinterland through Synergy, its rail operator

Having these customs facilities within our portfolio of products completes the circle and enables us to provide a comprehensive Port-to-door service that includes all transport solutions and ancillary services, both in Spain and in France,” emphasises Synergy’s general manager, Pablo García.

Pol Clivillé says that “throughout 2022, due to the synergies between BEST, Cargo Solutions and Synergy, we have had a great number of new clients who have chosen the Port of Barcelona, thanks to the customs solutions we offer them,”.

Thanks to this commitment to the integration of logistics and customs services, Cargo Solutions’ client portfolio has successfully consolidated and increased during 2022. Thus, shipping companies, freight forwarders and logistics operators are relying on their services.

Source: Cargo Solutions