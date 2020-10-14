Cargo throughput of China’s Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port rises

Beibu Gulf Port in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 21.68 percent year on year to about 181.67 million tonnes in the first three quarters of 2020, according to Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Its container throughput topped 3.51 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the period, up 34.93 percent year on year.

The port has witnessed robust growth amid the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the accelerated construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provinces and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, said the company.

As an important transit location on the corridor and the closest seaport for inland Chinese provinces, the port saw a total of 3,174 train journeys on its land-sea freight route in the first three quarters of the year, surpassing last year’s total.

The Beibu Gulf Port currently has a total of 268 productive berths. A total of 52 shipping routes link the gulf with 237 ports across the world, including major ASEAN ports, according to the company.

Source: Xinhua