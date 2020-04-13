Cargo throughput of China’s Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port up 14.5 pct in Q1

Beibu Gulf Port in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its cargo throughput rise 14.5 percent year on year to 57.2 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2020, according to Beibu Gulf Port Group.

Its container throughput reached 978,400 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) in the period, up 25.77 percent year on year.

The company contributed its growth to the accelerated construction of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a trade and logistics passage jointly built by western Chinese provincial regions and Singapore.

Guangxi’s Beibu Gulf serves as an important transit in the corridor and the closest gateway for inland provinces of China to reach the sea. A total of 47 shipping routes link the gulf with over 200 ports across the world, including major ports in ASEAN countries.

In March, the company opened two new container sea routes linking with Thailand, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

As of March 31, the land-sea freight route had seen a total of 700 trips departing Guangxi, up 54 percent year on year, with 35,000 TEUs of goods transported.

Source: Xinhua