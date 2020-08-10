Cargo traffic at Port Kavkaz in January-July rose 9%

The total cargo volume handled in Port Kavkaz in from January through July was 18,490,000 tonnes, a 9% gain on the same period a year before. The performance results were reported by PortNews regional correspondent citing the Port Kavkaz Harbourmaster office.

Of the seven-month volume 7,745,000 tonnes (+19%) of export goods were handled at the Port Kavkaz offshore transshipment location.

Exports passing through Port Kavkaz increased in Jan-Jul by 2% reaching 986,000 tonnes. Short sea traffic volume rose 2% to 9,143,000 tonnes. On the contrary, handling of imports decreased by 17% to 31,000 tonnes.

Handling of grain exports rose 34% to 7,942,000 tonnes, of oil products by 9% to 5,838,000 tonnes, of sulfur – by 42% to 2,574,000 tonnes.

Bunker fuel sales at Port Kavkaz in January-July fell 4% to 143,700 tonnes.

In the reporting period, the Harboumaster office registered 3,664 vessel calls excluding arrivals of automobile ferries, which is 6% lower than in 2019.

