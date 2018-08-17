Cargo traffic through seaway up this year

Recent News

  

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes were up in July and total cargo transported through the St. Lawrence Seaway is up this year, according to two organizations.

In July, 6.46 million tons of iron ore were shipped on the Great Lakes — and increase of 7 percent from a year ago, the Lake Carriers’ Association reported. However, year-to-date iron ore shipments sit at 26.6 million tons, down 3.2 percent from this point in 2017, but still ahead of the five-year average.

On the St. Lawrence Seaway, year-to-date total cargo shipments are recorded at 16.5 million metric tons through July, an increase of 2.5 percent from the same time last year, according to the Great Lakes Seaway Partnership, which uses different metrics than the Lake Carriers’ Association.

“We are seeing increases in a number of dry and liquid bulk commodities as well as U.S. and Canadian grain,” Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, said in a news release Wednesday. “Through July, U.S. grain exports traversing the Seaway were ahead of 2017 levels by 32 percent, led by significant grain exports from the U.S. Great Lakes ports of Toledo, Milwaukee, and Duluth.”
Source: Duluth News Tribune

