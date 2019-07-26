Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed

Georgian port of Batumi is the main gateway for cargo transportation to Azerbaijan from European countries. Batumi Sea Port has revealed cargo transportation volumes for the first half of this year.

The total volume of cargo traffic through the Batumi port to Azerbaijan amounted to 167,304 tons in January-June 2019, a source in the port told Trend.

As much as 111,646 tons of this volume accounted for raw sugar. At the same time, 25,727 tons of palm oil, 19,686 tons of soybeans, 6,937 tons of corn oil and 3,308 tons of longeron were transported through the port of Batumi to Azerbaijan in the first half of 2019.

As for the results of 2018, the total volume of cargo transportation from Azerbaijan through Batumi port amounted to 26,111 tons. As much as 22,126 tons of this volume accounted for industrial oil, while 3,993 tons accounted for bentonite.

At the same time, the total volume of cargo transportation from Batumi port to Azerbaijan amounted to 336,702 tons in 2018.

Some 183,315 tons of this volume accounted for raw sugar, 53,850 tons for palm oil, 62,887 tons for soya, 20,512 tons for rails, 12,809 tons for corn oil and 3,322 tons for laminate.

Located on the southeastern coast of the Black Sea, Batumi Sea Trade Port has been operating as a subsidiary of KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production JSC since 2008. To date, $48 million investments were attracted to the port.

Currently, the port has 5 terminals and 11 berths + CBM (Conventional Buoy Mooring). The total capacity of the port is 18 million tons per year. The port has 13 ships.

Favorable strategic and geopolitical location of Batumi port highlights its remarkable role in the cargo transportation from East to West and vice versa.

The construction of the railway in 1883, berths for tankers, dry cargo ships in 1892 and the Baku-Batumi pipeline contributed to the rapid development of the port for the export of Baku oil to domestic ports of the Black Sea and abroad.

Batumi port participates in many transport projects and corridors, such as The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TRACECA and the Association of Black and Azov Seas’ Ports (BASPA).

Source: AzerNews