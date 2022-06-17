Cargo turnover at Russian seaports flat in Jan-May

Cargo turnover at Russian seaports was unchanged in January-May 2022 compared to a year earlier, but fell in the last three months due to Western sanctions, the Russian Association of Commercial Seaports said.

Turnover rose during the first two months of the year, but fell 3.8% in March-May, the association said.

The January-May figure stood at 340.7 million tonnes, in line with 340.5 million tonnes during the same period of 2021.

Western sanctions against Moscow affected key sectors of the Russian economy, including exports of coal, oil, and petroleum products, while the world’s largest container lines have suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia.

Source: Reuters