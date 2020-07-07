Cargo turnover of Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” reaches 10 million 600 thousand tonnes in the first half of 2020

Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 10,6 million tonnes of cargo during the first half of 2020. This result is 58% more than planned and 61% more than within the same period last year.

The key direction of the company is cargo diversification. The structure of cargo turnover includes export, import, transit cargo and cabotage. The state stevedoring company handled 7 million 812 thousand tonnes of export cargo for 6 months (+62%). Iron ore volume is 7 million 452,4 thousand tonnes. This result is 80% more than within the same period in 2019. Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” discharged 1 million 480 thousand tonnes of import cargo (+56%) – coal, nickel ore, bentonite clay.

During the first half of the year, 150,000 rail cars were handled. It will be recalled that record results are set in May 2020: the daily discharging rate (May 31 – 959 units) and the daily rate of rail cars handling (1056 units).

Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” welcomed 158 vessels within 6 months of 2020, it is 40 vessels more than in the same period last year. 82 Capesize vessels were handled at the berths of the state stevedoring company. There is a twofold increase compared to 2019.

“The first half of 2020 is a significant period in the history of Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” . Adapting to modern realities, we are aware of the need for fundamental changes and have commenced to implement large-scale projects to modernize the port facilities. The port team is consistently demonstrating high results: the largest monthly and quarterly volumes handled cargoes, and the maximum rates for rail cars handling. The efficient cargo handling results in increasing the profits, upgrading the equipment and capitalizing the company”, said Oleksandr Oliinyk, acting director of Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”.

Source: Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny