Cargo Volumes Dip in November In Long Beach

Cargo volume dropped 3.5% last month at the Port of Long Beach as restrictive tariffs continued to drag on the national supply chain.

Dockworkers moved 599,985 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, 3.5% less than the same month last year. Imports slid 8.3% to 293,287 TEUs, while exports were up 6.9% to 123,705 TEUs. Empty containers headed overseas decreased 1.7% to 182,992 TEUs.

Dockworkers moved 6,966,771 TEUs during the first 11 months of 2019, putting the Port on track for its second-busiest year and 5.2% down from last year’s record-setting pace.

“The effects of these tariffs are being felt by everyone, from American manufacturers and farmers to the consumers who purchase goods moving through our Port complex,” said Mario Cordero, Executive Director of the Port of Long Beach. “As we wait for a resolution to this protracted trade war, the Port will remain competitive by delivering exceptional customer service and moving ahead with capital improvement projects that will allow us to grow well into the future.”

“We appreciate our terminal operators, truckers, unionized dockworkers and all the other men and women who keep our Port humming with activity,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal. “We’re hoping to close the year on a positive note that focuses on our continuing efforts to move cargo efficiently and sustainably.”

Port of Long Beach

Latest Month

Container Trade in TEUs*

November Fiscal Year to Date*** 2019** 2018 %Change 2020*** 2019 %Change Loaded Inbound 293,287 319,877 -8.3% 630,349 683,961 -7.8% Loaded Outbound 123,705 115,774 6.9% 255,340 235,612 8.4% Empties 182,992 186,183 -1.7% 402,720 407,670 -1.2% TOTAL (T.E.U.) 599,985 621,835 -3.5% 1,288,410 1,327,243 -2.9%

*TEUs: 20-foot equivalent units or 20-foot-long cargo container

**Preliminary estimate

The size of cargo containers range from 20 feet long to more than 50 feet long.

The international measure is the smallest box, the 20-footer or 20-foot-equivalent unit (TEU).

*** Fiscal Year = Oct. 1 through Sep. 30.

Source: Port Of Long Beach