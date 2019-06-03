CargoGulf appoints Kestrel Liner Agencies as UK liner service agent

Global NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) CargoGulf has responded to strong growth in United Kingdom’s (UK) exports by extending its reach with the appointment of Kestrel Liner Agencies as its liner service agent for the country.

This marks the beginning of twice-weekly sailings of a liner service from London Gateway and Southampton to all major ports in the Arabian Gulf, complementing CargoGulf’s liner service from Europe which started in April 2018 and has since seen steady growth from all ports of loading.

Kestrel Liner Agencies is the UK’s largest liner agency. This partnership enables CargoGulf to draw on its core capabilities and in-depth experience to offer customers in the UK the efficiency of a single provider to meet all their container shipping needs to the Middle East. The two companies are known for their operational excellence, trustworthiness and dedication to providing consistent high-quality service.

Bryn Kerr, Commercial Director of Kestrel Liner Agencies, says: “We are excited to represent CargoGulf in the UK. Twice-weekly departures from the London Gateway and Southampton enables us to present our unique customer-centric footprint on this niche trade.”

Hans-Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf’s Global Director, says Kestrel’s strong presence and excellent track record as a reliable and commercially astute shipping company is a perfect fit with CargoGulf’s profile in the Middle East trades.

“Our clients depend on us for the enhanced service levels, rapid turnaround, efficient communication, fast documentation and no-nonsense business that comes from being small and nimble and service-orientated. We look forward to building on that with Kestrel in the UK.”

Source: CargoGulf