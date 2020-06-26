CargoGulf launches new liner links to serve Arabian Gulf-Indian Subcontinent trade

Leading independent global Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) CargoGulf is offering faster transit times and even better service with its new AGISC (Arab Gulf Indian Sub Continent) liner service linking Pakistan and India direct with markets in the upper Arabian Gulf.

It further enhances the company’s existing services connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia, and offers an alternative for customers in Karachi in Pakistan, as well as Kandla, Mundra and Nhava Sheva in India, with shipments to/from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Hans Henrik Nielsen, CargoGulf’s Global Development Director, says it facilitates better control of equipment flows and boosts port offerings: “Our customers enjoy the benefits of dealing with a single company and the GAC global agency network for all the services they may need at the loading and discharge ports.

“This latest addition to our fast-growing range of liner service offerings extends our good, old fashioned high service levels with the convenience of a one-stop shop to meet the needs of the fast-developing trade lanes between the Upper Gulf and the Indian Subcontinent.”

The service goes direct to/from Jubail and Damman in Saudi Arabia, as well as Bahrain. For easy access to the vibrant markets of the United Arab Emirates, it can connect seamlessly with Khalifa and Jebel Ali.

Business through the trade lanes is served by CargoGulf’s own containers, slot charter agreements vessel operators and its own Bills of Lading. The company also has its own stack at all ports covered with delivery orders released by GAC offices. All charges are standard with no hidden extras.

Since its establishment in 1985, CargoGulf has gone from strength to strength, earning a strong reputation for excellence in the Middle East and India. By integrating its services with the GAC Group’s shipping capabilities, it offers customers the efficiency of a one-stop shop to provide time and cost efficiencies for customers across diverse sectors. With 2-3 sailings per week from each point of origin, customers benefit from total service flexibility and fast transit times, enabling their cargo – particularly high-value, fast moving consumer goods – to reach the market promptly.

Source: CargoGulf