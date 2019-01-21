CargoMate to become Intelligent Cargo Systems

Maritime technology startup CargoMate Technologies has today announced they will begin operating under a new name; Intelligent Cargo Systems. The two-year-old startup, which develops port call optimisation technology, is launching the new brand to better serve their strategic objective of improving the flow of cargo around the world.

“What started as a digital logbook to improve the lives of seafarers, has become a sophisticated analytics solution which gives stakeholders real-time visibility of port operations and tracks the performance of container terminals worldwide,” says Emma Mark, Marketing Manager at Intelligent Cargo Systems. “But this is just the beginning, our technology can be applied to a whole host of use cases, not just within the maritime sector, but to other multimodal sectors too.”

On the announcement of the rebrand, Chris Jones, CEO of Intelligent Cargo Systems said: “We are incredibly excited to be starting 2019 with a new brand identity that better matches our strategic goal of making the global transport of cargo safer, more efficient, and better for the environment.”

Intelligent Cargo Systems will retain the CargoMate name for its flagship product, a port call optimisation system for container ships. The new branding will serve as an umbrella that covers the existing development of the CargoMate product line and a number of new products and services they have in development.

Source: CargoMate