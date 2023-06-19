CargoShare Looking to Tranform the Chartering Procedure

The goals and evolution of the CargoShare project are as follows.

CargoShare is a software solution that aims to bring innovation to the maritime industry by transforming the chartering procedure into a faster and more efficient experience. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows professionals to maintain their working habits while benefiting from a modern software tool. CargoShare’s algorithm automatically reads and parses emails, categorizing them based on quantitative and qualitative characteristics. It then provides users with the best solutions and combinations for cargo and vessel matching. The company specializes in the dry bulk and general cargo sectors.

The goal of CargoShare is to revolutionize the world of chartering in the maritime sector and make the daily routine of maritime professionals easier and more efficient. From its inception, CargoShare has been recognized for its innovative approach. It has received funding and awards as one of the most promising startups in the maritime field. The company is committed to always operating on the cutting edge of technology and providing tailored solutions and choices to its customers.

CargoShare constantly improves its chartering process, adhering to global shipping operation and safety rules. It also places great importance on social responsibility and aims to contribute significantly to the reduction of pollutants, ensuring the most efficient and safe chartering operations.

The company values its employees and is dedicated to enhancing their daily work routines. It operates with respect and integrity, contributing to the reputation of the shipping industry.

The team at CargoShare consists of professionals with diverse backgrounds:

– Marios Giokas: CEO and Co-founder. PhD Candidate with a background in political and economical field and more than 10 years experience in sales, business development and team management in multinational companies.

– Constantinos Chiotinis: CTO and Co-founder. Engineering graduate with MBA studies at the University of Michigan. He has contributed to global projects and has a background as an entrepreneur.

– Stefanos Patrianakos: Sales Manager. Graduate of the National University of Athens with previous sales positions in multinational companies and expertise in chartering management from the University of Athens.

– Panagiotis Kissas: Financial Manager. Economist and postgraduate in Finance from the University of Piraeus, with extensive experience in banking and healthcare companies.

– Sotirios Kostakis: Chartering Manager. Graduate of Panteion University with more than 10 years experience in sales and maritime sector.

