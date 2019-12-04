CargoSphere Announces Digital Integration with CaroTrans

CargoSphere, the neutral rate network for container shipping, announced the launch of an integration with CaroTrans to enable the global NVOCC (non-vessel operating common carrier) and ocean freight consolidator to distribute digital LCL (less than containerload) import and export rates on CargoSphere.

This new API integration fully automates the data stream and removes time consuming and laborious manual aspects of rate management and distribution. CaroTrans and its forwarder customers now achieve streamlined processing to increase productivity, operational performance and data accuracy.

“We’re thrilled to complete this integration and provide our forwarder customers with a faster, more effective and seamless way to access LCL rates on CargoSphere. It was a pleasure working with CargoSphere’s team who facilitated a fast and easy implementation. Providing digital connectivity helps our customers respond faster and deliver a better customer experience,” said Chris Wilson President of CaroTrans.

“CaroTrans was a prominent early adopter of the CargoSphere Rate Mesh, and we are grateful for their early support. It’s truly exciting to remove the manual touches and deliver confidential rates in an automated way. We’re taking a vital step in connecting CaroTrans to their valued clients while safeguarding data quality as our eSUDS carrier integration and ecosystem growth accelerates,” said Neil Barni, Managing Director of CargoSphere.

Source: CargoSphere