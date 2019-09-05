CargoSphere Launches Maersk Spot Product, Combines Spot and Confidential Contract Rates on its Neutral Rates Platform

CargoSphere, the neutral rate network for container shipping, today announced the launch of Maersk Spot on its rates platform. The Maersk Spot product offers customers a loading guarantee and a fixed price at booking. This integration will enable customers to access Maersk Spot rates together with their confidential contract rates in a single rate search on CargoSphere.

Since August of 2018, Maersk has been live on CargoSphere and digitally distributing its confidential rates to shippers using CargoSphere eSUDS (electronic Smart Upload and Diagnostics Solution) and the CargoSphere Rate Mesh. The eSUDS technology enables a 100%, fully-automated transfer of Maersk contract rates to significantly streamline ocean freight rate management for customers. Having completed the initial integration for confidential rates last year, CargoSphere was able to quickly integrate the Maersk Spot product and provide real-time visibility to both of Maersk’s offerings.

“We’re excited to add the Maersk Spot option to the digital engagement we already have with CargoSphere. Our ultimate goal is to simplify supply chains and provide the best customer experience possible. By offering advanced, digital solutions, we’re enabling our customers to quickly and easily transact with us the way they’re used to transacting in their personal lives, online and in real-time. CargoSphere has demonstrated strength in innovation and technology, and offers a tremendous distribution opportunity,” said Liezel du Toit, Head of Ocean Product Excellence, Maersk.

Neil Barni, Managing Director of CargoSphere, said, “We are delighted to extend Maersk’s newest rate product to its customers in a 100% digital rate CargoSphere ecosystem. As the world’s connector for all ocean rates, we are uniquely positioned to deliver confidential contract, fixed and dynamic spot rates that, used in tandem, can create more win-win scenarios for carriers and shippers.”

Source: CargoSphere