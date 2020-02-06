Cargotec: Cash Flow Increased Significantly

Cargotec’s financial statements review 2019: Cash flow increased significantly

• Kalmar’s orders received decreased, but order book and operating profit increased

• Hiab’s orders received and operating profit increased

• MacGregor was loss making, TTS Group acquisition completed

The figures in this financial statements review are based on Cargotec Corporation’s audited 2019 financial statements.

October–December 2019 in brief: Order book strengthened

• Orders received decreased by 3 percent and totalled EUR 962 (991) million.

• Order book amounted to EUR 2,089 (31 Dec 2018: 1,995) million at the end of the period.

• Sales increased by 12 percent and totalled EUR 1,015 (910) million.

• Service sales increased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 285 (257) million.

• Service and software sales represented 33 (33) percent of consolidated sales.

• Operating profit was EUR 18.0 (60.9) million, representing 1.8 (6.7) percent of sales. Operating profit includes EUR 53.5 (12.5) million in restructuring costs.

• Comparable operating profit increased by 7 percent and amounted to EUR 74.3 (69.6) million, representing 7.3 (7.7) percent of sales.

• Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 208.0 (86.0) million.

• Net income for the period amounted to EUR -0.3 (34.1) million.

• Earnings per share was EUR -0.00 (0.53).

January–December 2019 in brief: Service sales increased

• Orders received totalled EUR 3,714 (3,756) million.

• Sales increased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 3,683 (3,304) million.

• Service sales increased by 8 percent and totalled EUR 1,062 (980) million.

• Service and software sales represented 33 (34) percent of consolidated sales.

• Operating profit was EUR 180.0 (190.0) million, representing 4.9 (5.8) percent of sales.

• Comparable operating profit increased by 9 percent and amounted to EUR 264.4 (242.1) million, representing 7.2 (7.3) percent of sales.

• Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 361.1 (125.8) million.

• Net income for the financial year amounted to EUR 89.4 (108.0) million.

• Earnings per share was EUR 1.39 (1.66). Net income and earnings per share decreased due to significant restructuring costs especially in MacGregor, as well as higher than average tax expense due to MacGregor’s negative business result as recognition criteria for deferred tax assets was not fulfilled mainly in Germany and Norway.

• The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting convening on 17 March 2020 a dividend of EUR 1.19 per class A share and EUR 1.20 per outstanding class B share be paid. The Board also proposes that the dividend shall be paid in two instalments, in March and October 2020. The dividend for class A shares would be paid in EUR 0.60 and EUR 0.59 instalments. The dividend for outstanding class B shares would be paid in two EUR 0.60 instalments.

Outlook for 2020

Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2020 to improve from 2019 (EUR 264 million).

Cargotec’s key figures

Cargotec applies the accounting standard IFRS 16, Leases, and the interpretation IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments, starting from 1 January 2019. More information on the standards is available in Note 2, Accounting principles and new accounting standards. Cargotec has also refined the definition of service business for Hiab and MacGregor from the beginning of 2019. The figures related to service business have been restated for the comparison period 2018 accordingly. Cargotec has published a stock exchange release on 4 April 2019 regarding the changes.

MEUR Q4/19 Q4/18 Change 2019 2018 Change Orders received 962 991 -3% 3,714 3,756 -1% Service orders received 277 265 4% 1,079 1,031 5% Order book, end of period 2,089 1,995 5% 2,089 1,995 5% Sales 1,015 910 12% 3,683 3,304 11% Service sales 285 257 11% 1,062 980 8% Software sales* 46 47 -1% 168 147 15% Service and software sales,

% of Cargotec’s sales 33% 33% 33% 34% Operating profit 18.0 60.9 -70% 180.0 190.0 -5% Operating profit, % 1.8% 6.7% 4.9% 5.8% Comparable operating profit 74.3 69.6 7% 264.4 242.1 9% Comparable operating profit, % 7.3% 7.7% 7.2% 7.3% Income before taxes 8.2 52.2 -84% 145.9 161.1 -9% Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 208.0 86.0 > 100% 361.1 125.8 > 100% Net income for the period -0.3 34.1 <- 100% 89.4 108.0 -17% Earnings per share, EUR -0.00 0.53 <- 100% 1.39 1.66 -16% Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 774 625 24% 774 625 24% Gearing, % 54.2% 43.8% 54.2% 43.8% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 2.5 2.3 2.5 2.3 Return on capital employed

(ROCE), last 12 months, %*** 7.3% 8.4% 7.3% 8.4% Personnel, end of period 12,587 11,987 5% 12,587 11,987 5%

*Software sales include the strategic business unit Navis and automation software

**Last 12 months’ EBITDA

***Cargotec has refined the treatment of the interest rate component of currency forward contracts in the calculation of return on capital employed. As a result, the return on capital employed increased by 0.4 percentage points in 2018.

